Tij Iginla to miss remainder of the season following successful hip surgery

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets
Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season following successful hip surgery.
In a news release, Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton said injuries are “an unfortunate part of the game.”
“We wish Tij a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him return next season,” Hamilton said.
The 18-year-old played 21 games this season, putting up 32 points between 14 goals and 18 assists.
Iginla was picked sixth-overall by the Utah Hockey Club in this year’s NHL draft.