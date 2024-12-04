Tij Iginla to miss remainder of the season following successful hip surgery

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets

Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season following successful hip surgery.

In a news release, Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton said injuries are “an unfortunate part of the game.”

“We wish Tij a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him return next season,” Hamilton said.

The 18-year-old played 21 games this season, putting up 32 points between 14 goals and 18 assists.

Iginla was picked sixth-overall by the Utah Hockey Club in this year’s NHL draft.