Kelowna Rockets forward named WHL player of the month for November

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

It was hard to miss Andrew Cristall during the past month.

You just needed to glance at any Kelowna Rockets scoresheet. His name was all over them.

The Rockets forward has been named the Western Hockey League’s player of the month for November after scoring 13 goals and 31 points over just 12 games.

He had multiple points in nine of those games including two games each with four and five points.

Since rejoining the team from the Washington Capital training camp, Cristall has amassed 18 goals and 47 points in just 18 games.

He has been held off the scoresheet in just one of those games and brings a 15 game point streak into the week.

Cristall is second in points behind only Gavin McKenna, leads the league with a 2.61 points per game average, is third in assists (29) and third in plus/minus (27).

He capped off the month with an invitation to Canada’s world junior selection camp.

Cristall and the Rockets open a tough three-game weekend with games in Everett Friday and Victoria Saturday and Sunday.