Two Kelowna Rockets invited to Canada’s national junior team selection camp

Photo: Kelowna Rocket Andrew Cristall

Two players from the Kelowna Rockets have been invited to the selection camp for Canada’s national junior team, ahead of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Hockey Canada released its list today of 32 players who have earned an invitation to the selection camp, and it includes Andrew Cristall and Caden Price.

Cristall, 19, has scored 18 goals and added 29 assists in the 18 games he has played with the Rockets since he returned from the Washington Capitals in October. He is the goals, assists and points leader for the team so far this season.

Price, also 19, is second in assists with 25 and third in points with 31.

“This is a talented group of young players that is determined to represent Canada with pride over the holidays, and we expect a highly competitive camp with several difficult decisions when determining our final roster,” said U20 head scout Al Murray.

The selection camp group includes four goaltenders, 10 defencemen and 18 forwards and was chosen by Murray and the management group, which includes Peter Anholt and Brent Seabrook as well as head coach Dave Cameron and coaches and general managers from across the Canadian Hockey League.

Seven of the players competing to make Team Canada were on the 2024 roster. Eight were on the team that won gold at the IIHF U18 World Championship and 3 took gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp is set for Dec. 10-13 at TD Place in Ottawa.

Following selection camp, Canada’s National Junior Team will travel to Petawawa, Ontario, for a four-day training camp at the Silver Dart Arena, Dec. 15-18, in preparation for the 2025 World Juniors. Team Canada will also take on Switzerland, Sweden and Czechia in pre-tournament action.

“We are thrilled for the 32 players who have earned the opportunity to compete for a spot on Canada’s National Junior Team at the World Juniors, and we look forward to starting the final piece of our evaluation process at selection camp,” Anholt said. “We are also excited to bring our team to Ottawa and Petawawa, and to give fans an opportunity to see the best under-20 Canadian players take on a U SPORTS all-star team before the start of the tournament.”

The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa begins on Boxing Day with four games, which includes Canada taking on Finland.