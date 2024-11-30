Cristall and Iginla had five point nights leading the Rockets to lopsided win

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The last time the Regina Pats came through Kelowna Prospera Place was packed with fans wanting a glimpse at superstar in the making Connor Bedard.

He didn't disappoint, setting up the winner in overtime, but it was boyhood friend Andrew Cristall that stole the show that night picking up four points in the defeat.

Cristall was at it again Saturday. He had a hat trick and two assists before the game was half over, leading his Rockets to a 9-1 thumping of the Pats who were not quite the draw they were two seasons ago.

Linemates Jakub Stancl had a goal and three assists while Max Graham chipped in with a goal and a helper as the line accounted for 11 points. Graham also had a first shift fight with former teammate John Babcock.

Tij Iginla also had a big night scoring once and adding four assists.

Hiroki Gojsic, Kanjyu Gojsic and Nate Corbet also scored.

The game was deadlocked at 1-1 early in the first before the Rockets erupted scoring four more in the opening period and three more in the second to put the game well out of reach.

"We didn't execute a lot of shots...that was our game plan but the shots that we took obviously went in," said head coach Kris Mallette of the team's first period.

"I liked the fact we were able to play four lines and six defencemen. There have been some games where we haven't had that luxury.

"The challenge as a group ws to play a team game, short shifts, a simple game and I thought they got rewarded for it."

The five points night for Cristall was the second such outburst for him this season. It also extended his consecutive game point streak to 15 and moved him into second in the league scoring race with 47 points in just 18 games.

The Rockets are off now until next weekend when they hit a stretch of three games in less than three days on the road. They play in Everett Friday and Victoria Saturday and Sunday.