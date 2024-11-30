Blazers give up seven goals in landslide loss to Silvertips on the road in Everett

Photo: File photo Kamloops Blazers captain Emmitt Finnie protects the puck against an Everett Silvertip during their Nov. 23 meeting in Kamloops.

The Kamloops Blazers gave up seven goals in Everett to follow a big win at home Friday with a big loss on the road Saturday night to the Silvertips.

The score was close as the Silvertips went up 1-0 with seconds left in the first period on a goal by Cole Temple.

Forward Oren Shtrom then tied the game on the powerplay just 48 seconds into the second period with his eighth of the season.

It was all Everett from there with the Silvertips putting up five before the first 40 minutes were up with back-to-back goals from Dominik Ramon, followed by goals from Kaden Hammer, Beau Courtney and Carter Bear.

The Silvertips added a seventh goal from Jesse Heslop at 4:09 of the third to finish off the landslide victory.

Blazers’ goalie Logan Edmonstone started in net giving up the first four goals on 24 shots. Dylan Ernst came in midway through the second in relief and let in three goals on 20 shots.

Silvertips goalie made 27 saves on 28 shots.

The Blazers were one-for-one on the power play while Everett was one-for-three.

With the loss the blazers now sit in seventh place in the west with a 12-14-1-0 record while Everett leads the conference with a record of 21-3-2-1.

Next up for the Blazers is a date back home against the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday at 7 p.m. before embarking on a four-game road trip. Everett is in action at home against the Kelowna Rockets on Friday.