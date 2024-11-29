Ernst perfect in net as Blazers snap losing streak with 6-0 win over Pats

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

Dylan Ernst made 31 saves on home ice Friday night to shut out the Regina Pats 6-0 and snap a four-game losing streak for the Kamloops Blazers.

Jordan Keller opened up the scoring with a power play goal just over five minutes in the first period for the Blazers. Captain Emmitt Finnie followed it up with a second and ended the period 2-0.

The Blazers came back just as strong in the second period with a goal from Nathan Behm. Tommy Lafreniere would find the back of the net to extend the lead to four, and just 16 seconds later Kai Matthew netted the Blazers’ fifth unanswered goal.

Behm returned in the third period to net his second of the night.

The Blazers power play got plenty of ice time and managed to capitalize on two of eight opportunities. The Pats went scoreless on four power play opportunities.

The Pats couldn’t find a weakness in Blazers net minder Dylan Ernst, who stopped 31 shots. Pats goalie Kelton Pyne stopped 16 of 21 shots. Ewan Huet would take over for Pyne in net late in the second, and blocked 20 of 21 shots.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3988.

The win puts the Blazers 12-13-1-0 on the season, moving them up to seventh in the WHL’s Western Conference. The loss moves Regina to 6-15-3-1.

The Blazers will be in Everett Saturday night to face off against the Silvertips. Puck drop is at 6:05 p.m.