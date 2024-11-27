Kelowna Rockets inch above .500 with win in Portland

Photo: Contributed Derrick Martin

Rhett Stoesser showed why the Kelowna Rockets dealt for the 19-year-old netminder.

Making his first start since being acquired a week ago from the Red Deer Rebels, Stoesser turned away 42 shots to lead the Rockets to a 4-2 win in Portland Wednesday.

Stoesser was particularly sharp in the final period stopping all 19 shots directed his way as the Winterhawks tried to claw their way back from a two-goal deficit.

Josh Zakreski was the only Winterhawk to beat Stoesser, with both coming with Portland enjoying a man advantage.

Offensively, Michael Cicek led the way with a goal and an assist. Andrew Cristall, Hiroki Gojsic and Kalder Varga also scored. Tij Iginla picked up a pair of assists.

Cristall's goal extended his consecutive game point streak to 13 games. It's the longest current streak in the league.

The Rockets held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before goals from Cicek late in the second and Kalder early in the third game the Rockets a two goal lead.

It was one they would not relinquish.

The win was Derrick Martin's first as a head coach in the WHL.

Martin took over head coaching duties from Kris Mallette who was off coaching the CHL entry in the CHL-USA Prospects game.

Mallette will be back behind the bench when the Rockets and Winterhawks do battle again Friday afternoon at 1.

Wednesday's win improves the Rockets record to 10-9-2-1 sending them above .500 for the first time this season.

It also moved them into a tie with the Kamloops Blazers in the BC Division, just a point behind the Vancouver Giants.