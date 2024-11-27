Blazers losing streak extends to four with 6-2 loss in Spokane

Photo: Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs

What started as a tight matchup for the Kamloops Blazers ended in a 6-2 pummelling in Spokane Wednesday night as the Chiefs ran away with the game.

Orem Shtrom opened up the scoring with a shorthanded goal for the Blazers just over three minutes into the first. The Chiefs tied it up to end the period 1-1.

The Chiefs took the lead with a power play goal over five minutes into the second period and followed it up with another goal minutes later. Tommy Lafreniere found the back of the net to shorten the gap for the Blazers, ending the period 3-2 for Spokane.

The Chiefs power play scored shortly into the third period, then found the back of the net two more times to widen the game even further. The Blazers were unable to keep pace and the game ended 6-2.

The Blazers power play were unable to capitalize on five opportunities. Spokane's power play claimed three goals on seven opportunities.

Blazers goalie Dylan Ernst made 22 saves on 28 shots. Logan Edmonstone took over in net halfway through the third and stopped three shots. Chiefs goaltender Dawson Cowan stopped 24 of 26 shots.

Announced attendance at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena was 4,926.

It was the fourth loss in a row for the Blazers and dropped them to 11-13-1-0 on the season — eighth in the WHL’s Western Conference. The Chiefs are sitting at fourth in the Western Conference with a record of 16-9-0-0.

The Blazers will be back in action on home ice against the Regina Pats Friday night. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.