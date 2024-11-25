A decision on the 2026 Memorial Cup host city will be made Wednesday afternoon

Photo: CHL

We'll know by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon whether Kelowna will get the 2026 Memorial Cup.

The Canadian Hockey League is set to make the announcement at that time.

Kelowna is in the running to host the event along with Spokane, Brandon, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge.

The city previous hosted the Memorial Cup in 2004. It was unsuccessful in its bid in 2013 but was awarded the 2020 event that was eventually cancelled due to COVID-19.

Brandon has hosted twice in 1980 and 2010 while Spokane served as the host city in 1998.

Neither Lethbridge nor Medicine Hat have hosted before.

As opposed to previous years when each league selected the host team, the selection process is now overseen by the Canadian Hockey League.

A five member panel have reviewed each city's bid and sat through a 60 to 90 minute presentation from each of the five contending cities.

That panel will announce their decision Wednesday.