Big second period leads Silvertips to win over Blazers

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

Kaden Hammell sunk his former team on Saturday at Sandman Centre, scoring the game-winning goal as the WHL-leading Everett Silvertips cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Kamloops Blazers.

Oren Shtrom and Emmitt Finnie were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Tyler MacKenzie, Eric Jamieson, Hammell, Dominik Rymon and Carter Bear scored for the Silvertips.

After a scoreless opening period, five goals were scored in the second — three for Everett and two for Kamloops. The Blazers couldn’t find any more offence in the third and the ‘Tips added two more for good measure.

Dylan Ernst made 29 saves on 33 Everett shots. Raiden LeGall stopped 29 of 31 Kamloops shots.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,005.

The loss is the third in a row for the Blazers and it drops them below .500 — 11-12-1-0 on the season, seventh spot in the WHL’s Western Conference. The Silvertips are ranked fourth in the CHL and they sit atop the conference and the league with a record of 18-3-1-1.

The Blazers are back in action on Wednesday in Spokane, where they will take on the Chiefs. Their next home game is Friday, when the Regina Pats visit Sandman Centre for a 7 p.m. start.