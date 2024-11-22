Andrew Cristall had five points in the Rockets 8-3 win over Vancouver Friday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets scored six unanswered goals in a wild second period en route to a convincing 8-3 win over the Vancouver Giants Friday at Prospera Place.

It took a while for the Rockets to get going, but once they did, the Giants had no answer.

The Giants led 2-1 in the first and had a great chance to go up by a pair but Jake Pilon stoned league-leading goal scorer Cameron Schmidt on a breakaway late in the period.

That save helped turn the momentum the Rockets way.

“It was huge. They could go up 3-1 right there,” said forward Andrew Cristall.

“He was a rock all night. We kind of let him down on the last goal but he was unbelievable and definitely gave us juice to go out and score some goals.

“A big save like that definitely helps us a lot.”

The Rockets took over from there led by Cristall’s five point night. His goal and four assists extended his point streak to 11 games and moved him into a tie for second in league scoring with 38 points despite playing seven to 10 fewer games than those ahead of him in the scoring race.

Cristall got the second period uprising started, spotting Michael Cicek at the edge of the crease for his 10th of the season to tie it at two.

Cristall gave the Rockets their first lead of the night 90 seconds later, batting a clearing attempt out of the air and past a startled Matthew Hutchinson in the Giants net.

Then four goals in just over six minutes from Hiroki Gojsic, Max Graham, Kaden Longley’s first of two and Nate Corbet’s first as a Rocket put the Rockets up five after 40 minutes.

Gojsic’s goal was a candidate for goal of the year. He streaked onto a loose puck, muscled around a defenceman and, while being hauled down from behind, lifted the puck past Hutchinson while on his knees.

You need a goal of the week candidate? @TheWHL pic.twitter.com/1KmWFdZCbw — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) November 23, 2024

This was a far cry from Wednesday night when the team’s leaders put in a lacklustre effort. For the most part, they were all much more engaged against the Giants.

“They have to be. Our team and any team within this league is driven by your best players,” said head coach Kris Mallette.

“I thought our last game the pucks were bouncing, the effort wasn’t where it needed to be, execution definitely wasn’t where it needed to be so I’m not afraid to call them out.

“They were better, they responded and got what they wanted out of it and our team got what we wanted out of it.”

The team was also more engaged physically in a game that featured a pair of fights and a lot of post whistle scrums.

“A message that was sent to our group after last game when we had some incidents where our players got hit and there was zero pushback from our group.

“I said for us to take the next step we have to become a team and that is sticking together through thick and thin and I thought today there was some emotion obviously and the results were there as well.”

Corbet, one of the newer Rockets got into a scrap with the taller Tyler Thorpe and also added an assist for the vaunted “Gordie Howe hat trick.”

The Rockets now get the high-flying Everett Silvertips who lead the WHL with 17 wins and 35 points. The Silvertips feature exceptional talent defenceman Landon Dupont who's third in rookie scoring with 19 points.

Prior to Friday’s game the Rockets released overage goaltender Jari Kykkanen. The move was made after the team acquired netminder Rhett Stiesser in a deal with Red Deer Thursday.

"Following the trade yesterday we are forced to make a difficult decision on our goaltending tandem," said Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton.

"We thank Jari for his effort and commitment to the Kelowna Rockets and we wish him the best moving forward."

The move also opens up an overage spot on the roster for another potential move down the road.