Blazers can't close out comeback, fall 5-3 to Cougars in Prince George

The Kamloops Blazers ran out of time on Friday in Prince George, unable to close out the comeback in a 5-3 loss to the Cougars.

Kai Matthew, Jordan Keller and Tommy Lafreniere were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Terik Parascak, Riley Heidt (2), Jett Lajoie and Arseni Anismov scored for the Cougars.

The Blazers trailed 3-2 after two periods. Prince George scored twice in the third to put the game out of reach.

Dylan Ernst made 26 saves on 31 shots. Cougars goalie Joshua Ravensbergen stopped 19 of 22 Kamloops shots.

Announced attendance at CN Centre was 3,945.

The loss drops the Blazers to a .500 record — 11-11-1 on the season, which has them seventh in the WHL’s Western Conference. The Cougars are now 13-5-3-2, good for second place.

The Blazers are back in action on Saturday, hosting the Everett Silvertips at Sandman Centre. Puck drop is 6 p.m.