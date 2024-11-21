Kelowna Rockets complete deal with Red Deer for goaltender

Photo: Red Deer Rebels

The Kelowna Rockets made a move to shore up their goaltending.

The Rockets Thursday acquired 19-year-old netminder Rhett Stoesser from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

The Rockets sent fourth rounds picks in 2025 and 2027 in the deal.

"We're excited to bring Rhett to Kelowna," said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton.

"We like his size and his compete in the net."

Stoesser, six-foot-two, 192 pounds, is in his third season with the Rebels.

In seven appearances this season Stoesser has a 2-2-1-1 record with a 3.28 goals against average and .892 save percentage.

Over 65 career WHL starts he is 33-21-2-4 with a 2.77 goals against average and .899 save percentage and five shutouts.

Stoesser is expected to join the team in time for a busy weekend.

The Rockets host Vancouver Friday night before entertaining Landon Dupont and the Everett Silvertips Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.