Wenatchee wanted this one more, edging the Kelowna Rockets 5-4 Wednesday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets lacked a sense of urgency in a game against a team below them in the standings.

After an inspired weekend in Prince George the Rockets came up short in every department in a 5-4 home ice defeat at the hands of the Wenatchee Wild.

“That team just competed. They worked hard, they played a simple game and they played with a lot more urgency,” said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette.

“It was 1-1, it’s 2-1, 3-1, we work our way back then we just gift wrap a couple of easy ones for them and couldn’t respond.

“We played maybe four minutes in this game where we were actually dictating the play and skating. Gojsic’s first goal I think was a carbon copy of exactly what we need to do but we only did it a handful of times.”

Kanjyu Gojsic scored a pair of goals after he left the game with what looked like an ugly knee injury after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Eastyn Mannix.

Levi Benson also left after taking a similar hit in the second period. He also returned for one shift before calling it a night.

His status will be re-evaluated Thursday.

The Rockets were gifted power plays on both including a five-minute kneeing major assessed to Tyler Russell on the Benson hit.

But, the Rockets power play barely looked effective.

“I think on that five minutes we maybe had two shots. They gained all the momentum just through hard work.

“We had a game plan. It worked early, we didn’t score on it but it worked early then it just went rogue.

“Really disappointed with that effort, especially on it because I think it turned the tables.”

Michael Cicek opened the scoring on a first period power play. That goal held up until Maddix McCagherty tied it on a Wenatchee power play that most in the rink didn’t see,

Everyone’s attention, including the Rockets, was focused on the other end of the rink where Andrew Cristall and Wild forward Dawson Seitz lay prone and injured after a heavy collision near the Wenatchee goal.

It turned into a three-on-one the other way that the Wild capitalized on.

Wenatchee went up 3-1 four minutes into the third before the Rockets sense of urgency finally kicked in.

They were able to cut the deficit to one on three occasions on a pair of goals from the younger Gojsic and Max Graham in the dying seconds.

But, on each occasion the Wild took advantage of some sloppy play to restore the two goal lead.

Cristall did pick up a pair of assists to stretch his point streak to 10 games but on this night, it was the third line of Kanjyu Gojsic, Kayden Longley and Brett Calhoon that drove the bus.

In the end, it wasn’t enough.

The loss drops the Rockets record a game below .500 at 8-9-1-1.

They will try and turn it around Friday night when the Vancouver Giants pay their first visit to Prospera Place this season.