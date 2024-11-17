Blazers can't close out comeback, fall 4-2 to Wild

Photo: Russ Alman/Wenatchee Wild

A pair of goals from captain Emmitt Finnie was not enough for the Kamloops Blazers on Sunday in Wenatchee, where they fell to the Wild 4-2.

Finnie’ goals were the only scoring for the Blazers. Reagan McMillan, Miles Cooper, Luka Shcherbyna and Lukas McCloskey scored for the Wild.

The Blazers were down 2-0 by the time Finnie got them on the board late in the second period. He scored again to make it 3-2 late in the third, but a Wenatchee empty-netter made it a 4-2 final.

Logan Edmonstone made 32 saves on 35 Wild shots. Daniel Hauser stopped 30 of 32 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

Announced attendance at Town Toyota Center was 2,507.

The loss drops the Blazers to 11-10-1-0 on the season, good for sixth in the WHL’s Western Conference.

The Blazers are back in action on Friday, when they head to Prince George to take on the Cougars.

Their next home game will be on Saturday, when the Everett Silvertips visit Sandman Centre. Puck drop is 6 p.m.