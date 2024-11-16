Rockets score two late goals to edge Prince George Saturday

Photo: James Doyle

Goals 28 seconds apart in the final 90 seconds propelled the Kelowna Rockets to a thrilling 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Prince George Cougars Saturday night.

Thrilling for the visitors - no so much for the home side and more than 4,100 of their fans at the CN Centre.

It was a seesaw battle all night with the Rockets holding leads of 1-0 early and 3-1 by the midway point of the second.

But, three straight including the go ahead goal with three minutes left in regulation time put the Cougars up a goal.

Michael Cicek tied it at 18:30 with Jari Kykkanen on the bench for an extra attacker, the 28 seconds later, Andrew Cristall buried the game winner.

Caden Price, Tij Iginla and Jakub Stancl also scored for the Rockets. Price had two assists to go along with his goal while Iginla, Cristall and Stancl all had a goal and an assist.

For Stancl who went eight games without a goal, it was the third straight game he has scored at least once since being put on a line with Cristall and Max Graham.

Borya Valis scored twice for the Cougars.

The Rockets are now 3-1-1 in their last five to move back to .500 overall at 8-8-1-1.

They'll host Wenatchee to open a three-game homestand Wednesday night.

The Rockets will also host Vancouver Friday and Everett Sunday afternoon.