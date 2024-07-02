Kelowna Rockets assistant coach Josh MacNevin moving up to the AHL

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

Kelowna Rockets assistant coach Josh MacNevin is moving up the coaching ranks.

The Rockets announced Tuesday MacNevin is leaving the team after taking a job in the American Hockey League.

MacNevin, who has served as an assistant coach for three seasons with the Rockets, has accepted an assistant coaching position with the Rockford IceHogs, the affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.

“We wish Josh all the best in Rockford,” said Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton.

“We are happy to have a coach move up the ranks.”

Prior to joining the Rockets in the summer of 2021, MacNevin spent six seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

A defenceman during his playing days, MacNevin was a fourth round draft pick of the New Jersey Devils in 1996 but never played in the NHL.

His hockey journey took him to the American Hockey League as well as stops in Italy, Austria, Germany, Sweden and Finland.

The Rockets will look to fill the vacant assistant coaching position over the summer. Resumes can be emailed to [email protected] — no phone calls, please.