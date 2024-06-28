Kelowna Rockets forward expected to go high in NHL draft

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file Tij Iginla (centre) and Hiroki Gojsic (left) celebrate a goal during this past season

Tij Iginla likely won’t have to wait too long before hearing his name called at tonight’s NHL draft.

But the question for the 17-year-year-old Kelowna Rockets forward is will the Calgary Flames, who hold the ninth pick, get a chance to select the son of the Hockey Hall of Famer.

Jarome Iginla played 20 seasons in the NHL, 16 of those with the Flames.

Iginla has (pardon the pun) rocketed up draft boards. Outside the top 50 on most pre season draft lists, Iginla is now a consensus top 10 pick, projected to go anywhere from four to nine.

He led the Rockets in goals with 47 during the regular season while his 84 points were second best of the team.

He added another nine goals in 11 post season games.

Iginla will likely be selected higher than his dad who was taken with the 11th overall pick by Dallas in 1995.

Iginla will be the 11th Rocket selected in the first round. Luke Schenn was the highest selected, taken 5th by Toronto in 2008.

First year Rocket Hiroki Gojsic is also expected to hear his name called at the draft.

The forward had 21 goals and 50 points in his rookie campaign, eighth among WHL rookies.

He is expected to be selected somewhere in the fourth or fifth rounds after finishing ranked 63rd among North American skaters in the final Central Scouting list.

The first round of the draft is set for Friday night with the remaining five round set for Saturday morning.