Kelowna Rockets trade for and sign diminutive 16-year-old forward

The Kelowna Rockets swung a deal Tuesday to add youth and depth to their forward group.

The Rockets acquired 16-year-old forward Levi Benson from the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for three future draft choices including a 2025 second rounder and 2026 third round selection.

They immediately signed the 5’5”, 126 pound forward to a scholarship and development agreement.

“I am very proud and honoured to be able to sign with the Kelowna Rockets,” said Benson who had previously committed to Arizona State University.

“I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches and everyone who has helped me along the way. I am super excited to get things going in K-Town.”

Benson, the younger brother of Buffalo Sabers rookie Zach Benson, was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2022 prospects draft.

He spent last season with Yale Academy’s U18 team skating alongside fellow Rocket prospects Eli Barrett, Jacob Henderson and Nathan Kam.

In 29 games he amassed 16 goals and 50 points, 14th in league scoring.

"Levi is a skilled, competitive forward who will help add depth to our lineup,” said assistant GM Curtis Hamilton.

“We would like to welcome Levi and the Benson family to the Rockets organization.”