Kelowna Rockets schedule includes three weeks away from Prospera Place

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

Traditionally, the Kelowna Rockets regular season schedule includes a pre-Christmas trip through the Eastern Conference.

That long trip will be delayed until the beginning of March when the 2025 Brier invades Prospera Place.

The 2024-2025 schedule released Tuesday sees the team hit the road Feb. 22 for an eight-game road trip that includes a stop in Vancouver, back-to-back games in Prince George and a five-game swing through the Central Division.

They don’t return home until March 14.

The schedule includes 22 Friday and Saturday dates, nine midweek games, one Sunday matinee and holiday Monday games on Thanksgiving and Family Day.

The Rockets Alberta swing will not include a trip to Swift Current. Although residing in the Central Division, the Broncos will make a second straight visit to Kelowna.

The Rockets play on back-to-back nights 16 times but have only one three-in-three weekends.

As in past years the Rockets will meet each of their BC Division rivals eight times, four home and four away.

However, they won’t see rival Kamloops until Dec. 28.

They open the season at home to Portland Sept. 21 and close it out in Vancouver March 23.

The pre season schedule was announced this week.