Kelowna Rockets announce new puck drop time and pre-season schedule

Photo: STEVE DUNSMOOR/KELOWNA ROCKETS

The Kelowna Rockets will start the 2024-25 season with a four-game pre-season schedule and a new puck drop time for Saturday home games.

Rockets Saturday home games will start at 6:05 pm. this season, while Wednesday and Friday games will remain 7:05 p.m. puck drops.

Kelowna will open the 2024 preseason on the road against the Kamloops Blazers at the Sandman Centre on September 6th, the Rockets will then host the Blazers the next night on September 7th.

The Rockets will wrap up their preseason schedule with a pair of games the following weekend, hosting the Vancouver Giants on September 14th then hitting the road to play the Giants in Ladner on September 15.

Western Hockey League clubs will begin announcing their 2024-25 WHL regular-season schedules on June 25th.

Season seats for new season seat holders are now on sale.