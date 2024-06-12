Kelowna Rockets expected to announce bid to host Memorial Cup Thursday

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets have called a news conference for Thursday morning at which time they are expected to announce plans to bid for the 2026 Memorial Cup.

The Rockets were scheduled to host the 2020 Memorial Cup but that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans to bid on the 2023 event were scrapped after Prospera Place was found to be unsuitable due to new requirements from the Canadian Hockey League.

A 2022 audit of the building found significant deficiencies including the lack of dressing rooms and inadequate lighting.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas has stated the city is prepared to cover the costs associated with necessary improvements to the building should the Rockets decide to bid on the Memorial Cup.

Dyas is scheduled to be at Thursday’s news conference and could announce those plans at the same time.