Kelowna Rockets will host Portland in their 2024-2025 home opener

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

The Kelowna Rockets will kick off the 2024-2025 Western Hockey League season against a familiar foe.

The team announced Tuesday they will kick off the home portion of their schedule Saturday, Sept. 21 against the Portland Winterhawks.

It’s the third year in a row the Winterhawks have provided the opposition for the regular season home opener.

Coincidentally, Portland won the previous home openers by identical 6-5 scores in overtime.

The Rockets pre-season schedule and the rest of the regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.

Renewal packages for all current season ticket holders have been mailed out.

Season tickets for new subscribers are now on sale.