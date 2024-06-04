Kelowna Rockets will host Portland in their 2024-2025 home opener

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file
The Kelowna Rockets will kick off the 2024-2025 Western Hockey League season against a familiar foe.
The team announced Tuesday they will kick off the home portion of their schedule Saturday, Sept. 21 against the Portland Winterhawks.
It’s the third year in a row the Winterhawks have provided the opposition for the regular season home opener.
Coincidentally, Portland won the previous home openers by identical 6-5 scores in overtime.
The Rockets pre-season schedule and the rest of the regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.
Renewal packages for all current season ticket holders have been mailed out.
Season tickets for new subscribers are now on sale.