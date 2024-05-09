Kelowna Rockets trade down, grab towering six-foot-six defenceman

Photo: Alberta Elite Hockey League Owen Hayden

Kelowna Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton has been busy wheeling and dealing during the early goings of the 2024 Western Hockey League’s priority draft.

Hamilton swung an early deal with the Prince Albert Raiders, trading the fourth overall selection to Prince Albert in exchange for the ninth overall pick, the 57th pick (Round 3) and a fifth round selection in 2025.

He later traded the 38th pick in the second round to Regina in exchange for the Pats second round pick in 2025 and a fourth round selection in 2027.

The second round pick was originally sent to the Rockets as part of a three-way deal with Edmonton and Saskatoon.

With the ninth pick, the Rockets nabbed towering six-foot-six defenceman Owen Hayden.

The 15-year-old Calgary native spent last season with the Calgary NWCAA U15 AAA Flame.

In 30 regular season games Hayden registered a goal and 23 assists. The lone goal was shorthanded.

With their selection in the second round, 33rd overall, the Rockets nabbed left winger Nathan Cole from the Edge School U15 Prep team.

Cole had 14 goals and 30 points in 27 regular season games while adding a goal and seven assists in five post season games.

The draft continues all day.