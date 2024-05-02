Kelowna Rocket named WHL humanitarian of the year

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

Ty Hurley can add humanitarian to the list of accolades he has received since helping to save the life of a man drowning in a hotel pool in Strathmore, Alta. last December.

The 19-year-old Kelowna Rocket was named recipient of the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as the Western Hockey League's Humanitarian of the Year Thursday morning.

The incident happened Dec. 7 as the Rockets were embarking on a five-game Eastern Division road trip.

Seeing a man struggling in the hotel pool, Hurley jumped in the water, pulled the man out and, using training from CPR and lifesaving courses, began chest compressions.

After 15 to 20 compressions, the man began breathing on his own. He stayed with the man until ambulance personnel could arrive.

"I want to give a shout out to my teammates with Kelowna, I love them all, I get to spend every second with them throughout the year,” Hurley said.

“They put a smile on my face every day when I walk into the arena. Lastly, I want to thank my parents, my family, and friends – I wouldn’t be here without them. They have done everything for me throughout my life and I wouldn’t be who I am today without them.”

Hurley had previously been awarded the Silver Medal of Merit and the M.G. Griffiths Award by the Livesaving Society, B.C. and Yukon.