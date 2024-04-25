Kelowna Rockets defenceman signs NHL entry level contract with Seattle

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

It's been a busy start to the off season for several members of the Kelowna Rockets.

Tij Iginla has been added to Canada's roster for the World U18 championships in Finland, while Andrew Cristall (Hershey) and Gabriel Szturc (Syracuse) will take part in the American Hockey League playoffs.

You can add defenceman Caden Price to the list.

Price has inked a three-year entry level contract with the Seattle Kraken. Price was selected by the Kraken in the third round of last year's NHL draft.

The contract has an annual average value of $950,000 and a $95,000 signing bonus in each of the three years.

Price is expected to be sent to the Kraken's AHL affiliate in Coachella, CA on an amateur tryout for the balance of the season.

“We are excited for Caden to officially join our organization after a career year in the WHL,” said Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis.

“We’ve been impressed with his progress so far and are looking forward to seeing him continue to develop going forward.”

Price established career highs in goals (13), assists (42), points (55), power play goals (three) and points per game (0.89) this past season.

He had a goal and 10 assists in 11 playoff games.