Rockets forward added to Canada's team at U18 championship

Tij Iginla still has some hockey left to play.

The Kelowna Rockets forward has been added to Team Canada's roster for the World U18 World Championships.

The son of NHL legend Jarome Iginla was the final player named to the squad competing in the event beginning Thursday in Espoo and Vantaa, Finland.

Iginla had a breakout season with the Rockets, finishing with a team-high 47 goals and 37 assists during the regular season. He added nine goals and six assists in 11 post season games.

He is no stranger to wearing the Maple Leaf, having previously represented Canada at the World U17 Hockey Challenge.

Iginla is eligible for this year's NHL draft. He was rated ninth among North American skaters in the final Central Scouting rankings.