Kelowna Rockets sign 18-year-old centre prospect

The Kelowna Rockets have added to their forward depth.

The Rockets Tuesday announced their have signed 2006-born centre Connor Pankratz to a standard scholarship and development agreement.

Pankratz was listed by the Rockets after going undrafted in the WHL prospects draft.

"From Day 1 I decided Kelowna is where I want to go and signed, I honestly couldn't be more excited," said Pankratz.

"Coming into a group where they had a good run in the playoffs and knowing what we're building for next year, it's really exciting to be a part of it."

The 5'11" centre led St. George's School U18 Prep of the CSSHL in scoring with 21 goals and 27 assists in 29 games this past season.

"Connor is a hard-working, highly competitive centreman," said Rockets assistant general manager Curtis Hamilton.

"He was a leader and the captain of his team, which we covet. He's a 200-foot player, with some scoring ability, and we believe will mix in well with that age group and will easily blend into our lineup."