Andrew Cristall's season will continue in AHL playoffs

Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall may make his professional hockey debut sooner than anticipated.

Cristall's WHL season concluded last Friday night when the Rockets were eliminated by Prince George in five games in their Western Conference semi-final series.

Today, the Washington Capitals, who selected Cristall in the second round of last year's NHL draft, assigned him to their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey.

The defending AHL champion Bears are awaiting their second round opponent in the Atlantic Division playoffs after securing a first round bye.

Cristall accumulated 111 points during the regular season including 40 goals and 71 assists. He added four goals and 11 assists in 11 post season games.

While Cristall is able to play in the AHL during the playoffs he will not be able to play full-time next season.

Cristall, who will be entering his 19-year-old season, would have to make the NHL squad or be returned to the Rockets.