Rockets fell 6-3 in Prince George bringing their season to a close

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets season came to an end in Prince George Friday night.

The Cougars scored five unanswered goals in a 10 minute span of the second period cruising to a 6-3 victory to take the Western Conference semi-final series in five games.

The Rockets didn't go down without a fight, keeping the game close for the first half of the game before the Cougars offence exploded.

Trailing 1-0 after one, Andrew Cristall and Tij Iginla scored 15 seconds apart to give the Rockets a 2-1 lead.

Iginla intercepted a pass inside his own blueline and sent Cristall in alone. Cristall deked to the backhand going five hole to beat Joshua Ravensbergen.

The Rockets worked the puck back into the Cougars end off the ensuing faceoff. Cristall and Iginla played give-and-go with Iginla finding a seam between Ravensbergen and the post to go up 2-1.

The lead lasted five minutes.

Jett Lajoie tied it then two each from Riley Heidt and Zac Funk sent the Cougars on their way.

Captain Gabriel Szturc, playing his last game in a Rockets uniform got one back early in the third but they were unable to get any closer.

The game Friday also marked the final junior game for defenceman Kayden Sadhra-Kang and forward Dylan Wightman who leaves after playing parts of five seasons with the Rockets.

Management will now turn their attention to the WHL's U.S. and entry drafts.

The Rockets will select fourth in the entry draft May 9 and 11th in each of the two rounds of the U.S. draft the day before the main draft.

The Cougars will now face Portland in the Western Conference final after the Winterhawks closed out Everett in four straight.

Saskatoon and Moose Jaw will meet in the Eastern Conference final series.

Both will begin next Friday.