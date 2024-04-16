Matteo Danis scored in overtime as the Cougars edged Kelowna 4-3 Tuesday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Prince George Cougars are one win away from putting an end to the Kelowna Rockets season.

Matteo Danis scored 82 seconds into sudden death overtime Tuesday night in a 4-3 victory and a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference semi final series.

Off the rush Jett Lajoie cut in off the left wing and centered a pass for Danis who was able to jam the puck past Jari Kykkanen from the top of the crease.

Hudson Thornton and Ondrej Becher on power plays and Borya Valis also scored for the Cougars while Ethan Neutens, Michael Cicek and Gabriel Szturc had goals for the Rockets.

The Rockets came out flying in the opening period but had nothing to show for it as they trailed 1-0 after the opening 20 minutes.

Kelowna finally solved Joshua Ravensbergen five minutes into the second when Neutens buried his first on a backdoor one-timer from the left circle.

It ended the rookie netminders shutout streak at 158 minutes and 44 seconds.

And, as is usually the case, when you finally get one, number two isn't far behind.

Less than a minute later Cicek gave the Rockets their first lead of the series when he fired a shot from almost the same spot beating Ravensbergen high on the short side.

After Becher tied it before the end of the period and Valis restored the Cougars one goal lead midway through the third, the Rockets tied it when Szturc corralled a bouncing puck and beat the Cougars goaltender with a hard shot from the slot.

The Rockets outshot the Cougars 35-33 on the night including 18-9 during the opening period but again the power play which has been stagnant all series came up dry going 0-5 while the Cougars connected twice on their four chances.

The Cougars look to wrap up the series Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

Should the Rockets prevail, game five would be back in Prince George Friday.