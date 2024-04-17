Blazers' Brunicke off to U18 worlds, rising on NHL Central Scouting list

Photo: Allen Douglas Kamloops Blazers defenceman Harrison Brunicke

A Kamloops Blazers defenceman has nearly cracked the top 50 overall on NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings ahead of this June’s entry draft in Las Vegas.

Harrison Brunicke moved up to 52nd overall on the draft list, and was named o Canada’s Under-18 team for the 2024 IIHF U18 Men’s Hockey Championship in Finland that starts next Thursday.

He also suited up for Team White at the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Moncton, NB back on Jan. 24.

Originally from Calgary, Brunicke finished the regular season with 10 goals, 11 assists and 21 points in 49 games in his second season with the Blazers.

The 6-foot-3, 187-pound defenceman will represent Canada for the first time on the international stage at the U18 tournament, which runs until May 5.

The Blazers also have three American prospects listed on NHL Central Scouting rankings including forwards Austin Burnevick (113th), Kaden Shahan (115th) and Mac Swanson (152nd).