Kelowna Rockets look to climb back into their series with PG at home Tuesday

The Kelowna Rockets need to find some offence - and find it fast.

Prince George Cougars netminder Joshua Ravensbergen fashioned back-to-back shutouts over the weekend in leading his Cougars to 4-0 and 5-0 wins in the opening two games of the series in Prince George.

Going back to the last series, the rookie netminder has gone 131 minutes and 31 seconds without allowing a goal.

The defence in front of Ravensbergen have limited the Rockets to just 37 shots over the course of the two games and six of fewer in five of the six periods played in Prince George.

"I think obviously that the environment we were in [in Prince George] was a lot," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette in an interview with kelownarockets.com following practice on Monday. "We played into their hand, they came out prepared and I think obviously got the results that they wanted, but they haven't seen our best yet.

"Our guys have to play with a lot more urgency and be around the puck a lot more. I think that potentially we're respecting them a lot and they've got a great group of players over there with a lot of speed.

"I think we're giving them the time and the space to make the plays they need. We're at our best when we're aggressive, that's our top six through our bottom six it doesn't matter."

The Rockets will get forward Luke Schelter back for game three Tuesday.

Schelter missed the first two games while finishing a three game suspension for a kneeing major assessed in game five of the series with Wenatchee.

The Rockets will try to lean on their success on home ice throughout the season. They were 20-10-3-1. They are perfect 3-0 on home ice in the playoffs.

Game four in the series goes Wednesday at Prospera Place.

If the series goes beyond four games a fifth would be played in Prince George Friday with game six Sunday afternoon back at Prospera Place.