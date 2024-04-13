Kelowna Rockets shut out for second straight night

Photo: James Doyle

The Kelowna Rockets came into their second round series with the Prince George Cougars scoring a little more than four goals a game.

After two games against the Cougars - zilch.

The Rockets were shut out for the second straight night in Prince George, falling 5-0 to Joshua Ravensbergen and the Cougars.

The Rockets managed just 16 shots Saturday and have been held to six or fewer shots in five of the six periods played.

And as concerning, they gave up another shorthanded goal at a point in the game when they were down just one.

Viliam Kmec banged home a rebound on a shorthanded two-on-one to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead at that point.

Zac Funk later in the second, Borya Valis in the first minute of the third and Oren Shtrom built up the 5-0 lead.

Riley Heidt opened the scoring in the first.

Jari Kykkanen was busy, turning aside 39 shots while Ravensbergen faced just 16 to earn his second straight goose egg.

The one bright spot for the Rockets has been the penalty kill which has killed off all seven penalties including six Saturday.

The Rockets will try to get their offence in gear back home when the series shifts to Prospera Place for games three and four Tuesday and Wednesday.