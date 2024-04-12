Prince George shut out Rockets in opening game of semi-final series

The Kelowna Rockets find themselves in the same position they were in after the opening game of their first round playoff series with the Wenatchee Wild - done one game to none.

Joshua Ravensbergen turned away all 21 shots he faced Friday night as the Prince George Cougars opened their semi-final series with a 4-0 win over the Rockets.

Rookie Terik Parascak who, like Kelowna forward Tij Iginla is a projected top 12 pick in the June NHL draft, paced the Cougars with a goal and an assist in the series opener.

The goal, a shorthanded effort, was his team-leading fifth of the post season.

Ephram McNutt with what proved to be the game winner in the first, Keaton Dowhaniuk and Borya Valis also scored for the Cougars. Zac Funk had a pair of assists.

Prince George led 1-0 after one and 2-0 after two while holding the Rockets in check for much of the evening.

The Rockets managed just four shots in both the first and third periods.

Parascak's goal shorthanded was the real back breaker as he stole the puck at the blue line raced in all alone and beat Jari Kykkanen five-hole.

Kykkanen faced 33 shots on the evening.

Games two in the series goes Saturday night in Prince George before the two teams head to the Okanagan for games three and four Tuesday and Wednesday.