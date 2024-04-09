Rockets forward Tij Iginla named WHL player of the week

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

It was quite a week for Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla.

The Rockets sniper led all Western Hockey League players with five goals and three assists in four games leading the Rockets to a six game series win over the Wenatchee Wild in the first round of playoffs.

Iginla, who also had three goals in the series opener, tied a record for goals by a Rocket in a playoff series with eight.

He scored twice in game three of the series, a 5-1 win that gave the Rockets a 2-1 series lead.

The following night, he powered through a check to score what proved to be the winning goal in a 3-1 win and a 3-1 series lead.

Despite dropping game five in overtime, it was Iginla who forced extra time with a goal in the final minute of regulation time. He also picked up an assist in that game.

Iginla capped off the series Sunday afternoon with a goals and two assists as the Rockets eliminated the Wild with a 4-2 win.

He lead all scorers with eight goals and sits second in points with 11.

Iginla and the Rockets will now face the Prince George Cougars in the Western Conference semi-final.

The series opens with games one and two Friday and Saturday in Prince George.