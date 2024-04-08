Kelowna Rockets to auction Rocky Racoon jerseys to benefit scholarship fund

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets are auctioning off a pair of 'Rocky Raccoon' team-issued specialty jerseys from the 2023-24 season, with the proceeds going to the Rockets Scholarship Fund.

According to the WHL, the scholarships are solely funded by the WHL member clubs. Every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL scholarship.

"For every season a player plays in the WHL, they receive a guaranteed, full year of WHL Scholarship including tuition, textbooks, and compulsory fees to a post-secondary institution of their choice," the WHL said online.

The two jerseys are currently up for auction and listed with bids of $300 and $250.

The giveaway will take place during the final game of the regular season.

The two jerseys up for auction were not worn in the game and do not have name bars on the back.

The auction will take place from Monday, April 8, to Tuesday, April 16th at 12:00 p.m. To visit the auction, click here.