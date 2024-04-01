Kelowna Rockets look to take advantage of home ice in series with Wenatchee

Photo: Russ Alman

The Kelowna Rockets are back inside the friendly confines of Prospera Place after earning a split of the first two games of their best-of-seven Western Conference quarter-final series in Wenatchee.

The Rockets dug deep in game two, shutting down the Wild in a 3-1 victory just 24 hours after squandering a pair of three goal leads in an 8-6 defeat.

"Obviously we would have liked to take two there, we definitely had the opportunity to get those wins but coming back 1-1 all even is pretty big for us," said defenceman Caden Price who assisted on all three goals in game two.

"Our group is not too experienced in the playoffs so it took a little getting used to and their power play was running pretty hot.

"In the second game we calmed it down a little, less panic. We got a feel for the crowd and their barn and I think we did a good job that second game of regrouping."

Price an the Rockets look to take advantage of home ice in what is now in essence a best-of-five with Kelowna holding home ice advantage.

The Rockets have yet to lose to the Wild on home ice this season, earning 5-3 and 5-4 overtime wins early in the season.

Over their final eight games at home down the stretch, the Rockets lost just once in regulation going 5-1-2-0 over that time.

The Rockets did a good job of shutting down Wenatchee's top line of Briley Wood, Kenta Isogai and Evan Friesen in game two after the trio went off for six goals and six assists in the series opener.

Wood has four goals and three assists in the series while Price leads the Rockets with five assists through the first two games.

Games three and four in the series are set for Tuesday and Wednesday at Prospera Place.

If needed, game six would also be played at Prospera Place Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.