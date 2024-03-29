Kelowna Rockets squander three goal lead in dropping game one of playoff series

Photo: Russ Alman

The Kelowna Rockets got the start they wanted in their opening round series with the Wenatchee Wild.

The Rockets jumped all over the home team early, building a 4-1 lead after one period and turning it into a 5-2 advantage past the midway point of the game.

But penalties changed the momentum as the Wild charged back to tie it and with two unanswered goals in the third, allowed them to escape game one with an 8-6 victory over the Rockets.

Briley Wood scored four times including a pair on the power play and what proved to be the game winner seven minutes into the third.

Tij Iginla with a hat trick of his own helped the Rockets build their three goal lead. The team leader in goals during the course of the regular season, Iginla opened the scoring just 67 seconds in, stretched the lead to 4-1 late in the first then, after the Wild cut the deficit to 4-2. restored the three goal lead with a power play marker 6:18 into the second.

It went all downhill from there.

With Michael Cicek in the box Wood made it 5-3 then after Carter Kowalyk was sent off for four minutes for a slew foot the Wild capitalized again on goals from Karter Prtosofsky and Graham Sward.

Marek Rocek restored the one goal lead in the final minute but Wood tied it again with 11 seconds left in the period.

Wood again with the winner and Kenta Isogai into an empty net rounded out the scoring in the third.

Wenatchee went four for five with the man advantage while the Rockets did manage to score twice on six opportunities.

But, they were unable to capitalize in the dying second when they were handed a power play with 2:45 left in regulation trailing by a goal.

Jari Kykkanen allowed seven goals on 36 shots while Daniel Hauser went the distance for the Wild, surrendering six goals on 35 shots.

The two teams meet against Saturday in Wenatchee before the series shifts back to Prospera Place for games three and four next Tuesday and Wednesday.