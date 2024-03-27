Kelowna Rockets will select fourth in upcoming WHL entry draft

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets will pick fourth in this year's Western Hockey League entry draft.

The Rockets, who own Regina's first round pick in the May entry draft went into the lottery with the third best odds of gaining the first overall selection and a chance at generational defenceman Landon Dupont.

They had a 19.05 per cent chance of getting the first overall pick, but also could have selected third or fourth.

They slid to fourth.

The Prince Albert Raiders, who own Seattle's first round selection had their number drawn and won the lottery. However, since they had the fourth best odds and teams are only allowed to move up two spots, they leapfrogged the Rockets and will pick second.

The Everett Silvertips, who hold Kamloops' first round pick will select first while Tri-City slides from second to third.

This will be the highest the Rockets have picked since 2007 when they selected Luke Moffatt second overall. Moffatt never did suit up for the Rockets.

Their only previous top four pick was goaltender Josh Lepp in 2000.

Despite falling one spot the Rockets still expect to grab an elite talent. The decision now, according to president and GM Bruce Hamilton is to decide whether to nab a forward or defenceman with that selection.

The lottery affected only the first round.

The balance of the draft is based on how teams finished in the regular season.

The Rockets will slot in 11th. Through trades already made, the Rockets have six of the first 66 selections and eight within the top 77 in what is said to be a very deep draft.

Edmonton and Calgary round out the top six from the lottery.

The Rockets will also select 11th in each of the two rounds of the U.S. Priority draft.

Ironically, the Pats won the U.S. Priority draft lottery and will select first.

The U.S. draft will take place Wednesday, May 8 with the main entry draft the following day.