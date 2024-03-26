Three Kelowna Rockets named BC Division all-stars

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

Three members of the Kelowna Rockets were recognized as BC Division all-stars Tuesday as first and second all-star teams were unveiled for all four WHL divisions.

Tij Iginla was named a first team all-star while Andrew Cristall and Caden Price were named to the second team.

Iginla, acquired from the Seattle Thunderbirds during the off season, led the Rockets in goals with 47. His 84 points were second on the team.

The 17-year-old is listed 11th among North American skaters in the latest ranking for the June NHL draft.

Cristall led the Rockets in scoring with 111 points becoming the first Rocket since Colin Long in 2007-2008 to surpass the century mark for points in a season.

He finished fifth in league scoring with 40 goals and 71 assists. His season included a 23-game point streak in which he tallied 17 goals and 28 assists.

Price had a career best 55 points including 13 goals and 42 assists over 62 games.

Over 174 games spanning three seasons Price has put up 20 goals and 96 assists.

The Rockets meantime are preparing for a first round playoff match up the Wenatchee Wild.

The best-of-seven opens in Wenatchee with games one and two Friday and Saturday. The series then shifts to Prospera Place for games three and four next Tuesday and Wednesday.