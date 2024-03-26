Kelowna Rockets have 19% chance of getting first pick in bantam entry draft

Photo: CSSHL Landon Dupont

The Kelowna Rockets will have more than a passing interest in Wednesday's Western Hockey League draft lottery.

The Rockets will have a 19.05 per cent chance of securing the first overall pick in the entry draft in May.

At stake, a chance at selecting generational defenceman Landon Dupont.

The Calgary native was granted exceptional status by the Western Hockey League, meaning he will be able to play a full season as a 15-year-old next season.

The draft lottery will determine the draft order for the six teams that did not qualify for the playoffs.

Dach trade nets Pats first round pick

The Rockets are in the mix after obtaining Regina's first round pick as part of the package they received in the deal that sent Colton Dach to Seattle just prior to last year's trade deadline.

"When we made the trade with Dach I think a lot of people wanted what we were getting and this is what we're getting, a chance at getting one of the top three players," said Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton.

"We're really excited. It would have been nice to have the most balls in it but just to have an opportunity. There's no doubt there is a very special player in the young Dupont that for sure is the guy everybody is looking at."

Kamloops, which dealt it's first round pick to Everett, has the best chance after finishing last in the 22-team league while Tri-City has the second best chance.

How the lottery works

A total of 21 balls will be used in the lottery with Kamloops having six, Tri-City five, Regina four, Seattle, which dealt its pick to Prince Albert, three, Edmonton two and Calgary one.

Teams cannot move up more than two spots meaning the Rockets, Everett and Tri-City are the only teams with a chance at the first overall pick.

Once a ball is selected, that team gets slotted based on where it finished and the lottery comes to an end with the rest of the teams picking in order of their finish..

If the fourth or fifth place team wins the lottery they would move ahead of the Rockets dropping them down one. If a team ahead has their ball picked then the Rockets would stay at three.

Over their history the Rockets have picked in the top three just once, selecting American Luke Moffatt second in 2007.

Moffatt chose to stay within the U.S. development program and never did suit up for the Rockets.

Since 2018 the Rockets have picked just twice in the first round, taking Trevor Wong 18th in 2018 and Andrew Cristall eighth in 2020.

Ironically, Wong was dealt to Saskatoon in the trade that originally brought Dach to the Rockets prior to the start of the 2021-2022 season.