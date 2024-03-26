'Wasn't the year we expected'; Blazers reflect on tough season, look to future

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers Emmitt Finnie led the Kamloops Blazers in scoring this season, putting up 19 goals and 40 assists for 59 points.

Spring cleaning came around earlier this year for the Kamloops Blazers than it has in recent memory.

There will be no fifth consecutive B.C. Division banner rising to the rafters of Sandman Centre next fall and the Blazers have missed out on a playoff spot for the first time since 2018 — a drastic change from a year ago, when the club marched loaded for bear into the playoffs as hosts of the 2023 Memorial Cup.

Blazers players were in the locker room on Mark Recchi Way on Monday cleaning out their stalls following a disappointing season that saw them finish dead last in the 22-team WHL.

“Obviously, it’s a super sad time of year. This wasn’t the year we expected and now knowing that there are a lot of good guys that you might not see again,” said forward Emmitt Finnie, who was the Blazers’ leading scorer for the season.

“Now we are all looking forward to the summer and getting better so next year can be different.”

Making the most of it

Shaun Clouston, the head coach and general manager who orchestrated the deals last season that emptied the Blazers’ cupboard of prospects, said this year was a learning experience for his young team.

“We could have looked at moving picks in 2026 or 2027 to patch some holes and make us more competitive this year, but we just thought, ‘This is going to be a challenge, gut it out and keep coaching,’ and wanted to make the best of it,” he said.

“Whenever you go through a challenging season and stay together as a team, you grow from that.”

With players aging out and graduating to the professional ranks, not many pegged the Blazers as division contenders this season. After a 5-13-2-2 start to the campaign, the rebuild began when they dealt captain and Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect Fraser Minten to the Saskatoon Blades for a pair of first round picks, a fourth-round pick and 18-year-old hometown forward Jordan Keller.

“It was an unexpected move, but the guys and all the staff here made me feel welcome. It was a lot of fun to play and compete here,” said Keller, who scored 17 goals in 46 games following the trade.

“The Blazers gave me more opportunities to play in the lineup and I found some success at the end with a few of the guys.”

Veterans sold off to recoup picks

From there, the selloff began as Clouston sought to recoup some of the draft picks he moved as part of last year’s run at a national title.

The tab for those moves was this — 11 WHL Bantam Draft picks, three conditional and four players.

Of note, the Blazers sent this year’s first-round pick to the Everett Silvertips, which could very well be the No. 1 overall pick following Wednesday’s WHL Draft Lottery, as the Blazers lottery ball will have the greatest chance at being awarded the top pick. Blazers’ alum Micki DuPont’s son, Landon, is a top-rated D-man and expected to hear his name called first during the June draft.

“The year before, we were going all in to acquire players,” Clouston said.

“[This year] we kind of went all in to recoup as many picks as we could and start building draft capital for the future.”

Weeks later, overagers Dylan Sydor and Shea Van Olm, along with Winnipeg Jets’ prospect Connor Levis were shipped elsewhere across the WHL in exchange for five draft picks, highlighted by the Vancouver Giant’s first rounder in 2025, along with 17-year-old Cole Wadsworth.

The Blazers will make nine selections in the first four rounds of the upcoming WHL Bantam Draft, which will be held in May

Finnie a future centrepiece?

The lone piece of NHL property that survived the sell off was Finnie, a seventh-round selection of the Detroit Red Wings. The 18-year-old started slow but paced the Blazers with 19 goals and 40 assists for 59 points.

“I thought I had a very strong second half,” he said. “By trading away a few guys at the deadline, that really opened up some space for me to play a bigger role on this team and I found some chemistry later with (Ashton) Ferster and Keller.”

With the youth movement in full effect post-WHL trade deadline day in January, there were many individual performances that brightened the third-worst season in the franchise’s 43-year history.

Former 13th-overall pick Nathan Behm was the top young gun on the Blazers, as his bumpy WHL lap saw him finish 24th in rookie scoring with 12 goals and 31 points, including a Teddy Bear Toss goal. Fellow rookie Andrew Thompson scored 10 goals in 65 games playing up and down the lineup.

As players got injured down the stretch, Blazer fans were introduced to the WHL careers of Ty Bonkowski, Isa Guram and Tommy Lafreniere.

New opportunities created

One of the bright spots on this year’s roster was 17-year-old Harrison Brunicke, who also grew into a bigger role as the season progressed on the blue line.

His performance allowed him to climb draft rankings and could be the only Blazer to hear his name called during the upcoming NHL Draft, following his 10-goal, 21-point season.

The Blazers also locked in a key piece for the future when they convinced 18-year-old Kai Matthew to forego his commitment to the University of Denver, a highly regarded National Collegiate Athletics Association Division 1 program, to sign with the Blazers in November.

The former fifth-round WHL pick netted 17 points in 35 games with the Blazers.

“The development part continues on,” Clouston said.

“We believe that we don’t have to make a whole bunch of additions and push to make a bunch of trades or acquisitions to get back in the playoffs.”

Overage uncertainty

Clouston said he wanted to be flexible with overage slots moving forward.

As of now, netminder Dylan Ernst, who has been a Blazer for five seasons, stands to be the only 19-year-old available to return.

Blazers’ coaching staff and management spoke with each player following the conclusion of the season and outlined their hopes and plans for the summer and next season.

“Obviously I want to be here next season, but I know it’s a business,” Ernst said.

“I’m just going to work my hardest this summer, come to camp and hopefully be a completely different goalie.”

Prior to the season, Jesse Sanche won the battle to backup Ernst. The former second-round pick appeared in 30 games, posting a 6-17-1-0 record with a 4.66 goals against and a 0.872 save percentage.

Over the last three weeks of the season, Sanche gave way to 16-year-old Logan Edmonstone, who didn’t register a win in his six games played but entered the final weekend with a .913 save percentage while facing an average of 30 shots per game, including a 48-save performance on March 19 in Seattle.

What the Blazers decide to do with Ernst will impact how many other 20-year-olds they can add to the roster.

Elite European talent eyed

The other roster log jam for the Blazers is in the import department.

Last year, the Blazers nabbed a pair of Czechian defenders in the CHL Import Draft. Matteo Koci and Vojtech Vochvest delivered as advertised in their first season — rugged, minute-munching d-men that rarely factor on the scoresheet.

With only two international roster spots available, the status of each of them will be something to monitor this summer. The Blazers are slated to draft second overall during this summer’s CHL Import Draft. They have only drafted inside the Top 10 once in the Import Draft’s 28-year history, selecting Patrik Maier sixth overall in 2014.

As for Clouston and the rest of the staff, the head coach and general manager confirmed everyone will be back next year, including associate coach Don Hay, who turned 70 last month.

The Blazers have only missed the playoffs in consecutive years once in franchise history, between 2013 and 2015. The club’s players will now have to make the most of the longest summer break of their junior hockey careers to avoid repeating that feat next year.