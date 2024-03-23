Kelowna Rockets took care of business, closing regular season with win over Giants

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Ethan Neutens buries the game winner Saturday

It was mission accomplished for the Kelowna Rockets.

Coming into the final week of the regular season with their playoff fate squarely within their control, the Rockets did what they needed, sweeping a pair of games against the Vancouver Giants to finish fifth in the WHL's Western Conference.

They closed it out Saturday shutting the Giants down during dominant final period and a 5-2 victory.

They needed a strong run over the last month of the season just to get into the playoffs, going 9-2-1-1 over their final 13 games.

"Credit to our players. You look back in November that was some pretty dark times for our group," said head coach Kris Mallette referencing a nine game losing streak.

"Even the past month-and-a-half where we were scraping to get into the playoffs...a point up in eighth.

"To get to where we're at right now is a real credit to the group within our room. Our staff has dug in - I'm real happy."

It wasn't the big three who drove the bus in this victory. It was the foot soldiers.

Ethan Neutens and Max Graham each scored twice with Michael Cicek adding the other Dylan Wightman in his final regular season game in a Rocket uniform had a pair of assists.

"It's not easy. Even our fourth line (Kaden) Longley, (Trae) Johnson and (Brett) Calhoon, they gave us a big goal last night in Vancouver and in limited minutes tonight...they stuck in there and did what they needed to do.

"By committee is something we are going to need moving forward. It's confidence for our group knowing it's next man up mentality."

Jari Kykkanen who played all but one game over the past six weeks kicked out 25 shots to earn the victory.

The Rockets now get ready to face the Wenatchee Wild in the first round of the playoffs.

The Wild who finished fourth in the Western Conference split their four games with the Rockets during the regular season with both teams winning twice on home ice.

"We haven't seen them since Jan.6. We know they are a team that knows what to do in the playoffs, they've got some guys who have gone deep in the playoffs," said Mallette.

"We have to make sure we enjoy this tonight and keep the same focus and mentality that good things come to those who work."

The best-of-seven opens next Friday and Saturday in Wenatchee. Games three and four are scheduled for Prospera Place the following Tuesday and Wednesday, April 2 and 3.