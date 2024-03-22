Kelowna Rockets leap into fifth in the west with convincing win over Vancouver

Photo: Rob Wilton

The Kelowna Rockets have vaulted into fifth spot in the Western Hockey League's Western Conference with a convincing 6-2 win over the Vancouver Giants Friday in Langley.

With Victoria's loss to Wenatchee and Spokane's loss in Seattle, the Rockets can finish no better than fifth and no worse than sixth pending the outcomes of Saturday's regular season finale against the same Giants.

Andrew Cristall led the way with a goal and three assists giving him 110 points on the season.

Gabriel Szturc with a pair, Kayden Longley, Max Graham and Caden Price also scored in the victory.

The goal for Cristall gives him 40 on the season. Combined with Tij Iginla's 47, it gives the Rockets two 40 goal scorers for the first time since the 1997-98 season when Jason Deleurme scored 51 and Brett McLean tallied 42.

The Giants opened the scoring before Langley and Szturc scored 13 seconds apart to give the Rockets their first lead of the night.

They would not relinquish it.

Kelowna led 2-1 after one and 3-1 after two before outscoring the Giants 3-1 over the final 20 minutes.

A win of any kind Saturday and the Rockets finish fifth and a first round date with the Wenatchee Wild.

A Giants win in regulation or overtime and the Rockets would slip to sixth and a first round playoff meeting with the Everett Silvertips.