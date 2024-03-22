Kelowna Rockets playoff fate will be decided this weekend

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

The Kelowna Rockets hold their post season fate squarely within the palms of their hands.

Pick up a full four points from their season ending home-and-home series with the Vancouver Giants and secure no worse than fifth and a first round date with the Wenatchee Wild.

Get some help along the way and squeeze past the Wild and hold home ice advantage in the opening round.

Anything less and they would slide as far down as eighth.

It's that tight in the west entering the final weekend of the regular season with six points separating fourth from eighth.

4th - Wenatchee 70 points. Finish @Victoria and @Everett

5th - Vancouver 68 points. Finish vs Kelowna and @Kelowna

6th - Kelowna 67 points. Finish @Vancouver and vs. Vancouver

6th - Victoria 67 points. Finish vs. Wenatchee

8th - Spokane 64 points. Finish @Seattle and @Tri-City

Finishing higher than sixth means you avoid one of the big three, Prince George, Portland or Everett in the first round.

The Rockets are in Langley to face the Giants Friday before hosting the G-Men Saturday at Prospera Place.

Saturday's season finale will also give one lucky fan a chance to walk out with what should be a large 50-50 jackpot.

The final 50-50 of the season began at $10,000 and with online purchases beginning last weekend, the total prize money had reached nearly $13,000 by Friday afternoon.

On two previous occasions this season the 50-50 winner walked out with more than $30,000 when the pot started at $10,000.

Fans will also have a chance to walk away with special edition jersey's the team will wear during the game.