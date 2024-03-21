Tij Iginla Kelowna Rockets MVP

Photo: Wayne Moore Rocket president and GM Bruce Hamilton with MVP Tij Iginla

You couldn't go wrong selecting either Andrew Cristall or Tij Iginla as the Kelowna Rockets most valuable player this season.

Both have been dynamic at doing what they do best, driving the offence and getting the puck into the opposition's net.

Cristall, last year's MVP, cracked the century mark with 106 points to lead the team in scoring while Iginla, the team leader in goals with 47 has a chance to hit the coveted 50 goal plateau with two games left to play.

Ultimately, the team went with Iginla who, at 17 years, seven months and 20 days, is the youngest player ever selected team MVP.

He called it a huge honour.

"I think it's cool and a cool award to win for anyone and being in my second year it's a huge honour," said Iginla second in points on the team with 83.

"I think I have gotten a lot better over the course of the season. Playing big minutes in lots of different situations I think has been good for me."

His 83 points are also more than his Hockey Hall of Fame dad Jerome Iginla (71) had during his second season in the WHL.

Having his dad at games, says the younger Iginla is a bonus for him as a player.

"He's a great dad and a huge help to my game. We are always looking over video, working in the shooting areas. He helped me a ton this year."

Iginla was also named the team's scholastic player of the year and is one of three players in line for the top plus/minus on the team. That will be decided following the final two games of the season this weekend.

Andrew Cristall (plus 20), Iginla (plus 18) and captain Gabriel Szturc (plus 15) are all in contention.

Other award winners announced over the noon hour Thursday include:

Marek Rocek - Most improved

Andrew Cristall - Top scorer

Max Graham - Unsung hero

Gabriel Szturc - Top defensive forward

Caden Price - Top defenceman

Kayden Longley - Most sportsmanlike

Hiroki Gojsic - Top rookie

Ty Hurley/Dylan Wightman - Humanitarian

The team also recognized Szturc, Wightman and Kayden Sadhra-Kang as graduating 20 year olds.

The awards were handed out as the team prepares to close out the regular season with crucial back-to-back games with the Vancouver Giants.

The Rockets come into the weekend a point back of the fifth place Giants and deadlocked with Victoria in the Western Conference.

A pair of wins would guarantee a fifth place finish and, with wins by Victoria and Everett over Wenatchee could leapfrog the Wild into fourth and home ice advantage in the opening round of the post season.