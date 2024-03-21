Kelowna Rockets commemorate mascot on special jersey

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Hiroki Gojsic models special fan appreciation jersey

The Kelowna Rockets will wear special jerseys commemorating their furry mascot when they close out the regular season Saturday at Prospera Place.

The special edition uniforms are part of fan appreciation night when fans in attendance will have a chance to win one of the unique jerseys.

A draw will be made during the first intermission with those selected receiving the jerseys on the ice following the game.

The game will also feature an elevated 50/50 jackpot that starts at $10,000. Online sales for B.C. residents only began last weekend.

On the ice the Rockets will host the Vancouver Giants in the home half of back-to-back games against their BC Division rival.

With wins in both games the Rockets can slide into fifth in the conference and, with some help from Victoria and Everett would vault ahead of Wenatchee into fourth.