Kelowna Rockets control their destiny heading into final weekend of regular season

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

The path for the Kelowna Rockets is crystal clear entering the final weekend of the regular season.

Sweep their season-ending home-and-home with the Vancouver Giants and finish no worse than fifth in the Western Conference, thus avoiding the big three of Prince George, Portland and Everett in the first round of playoffs.

With some help they could climb as high as fourth - falter and they could slide as far down as eighth.

The Rockets come into the final weekend sixth in the conference with 67 points, one back of Vancouver, two up on Victoria and three better than Spokane

Victoria host Wenatchee twice while Spokane are on the road in Seattle and Tri-City.

Should the Rockets prevail in both in regulation time or overtime they would climb over the Giants while slamming the door shut on those chasing them.

With a little help they could climb over Wenatchee into fourth. That would require the Wild to lose their three remaining games against the Royals and Everett.

Wenatchee taking any of those games into overtime would preclude the Rockets from a shot at fourth since the Wild hold the tie-breaker edge.

While the Rockets look to take care of business on the ice, fans may want to keep one eye on the out of town scoreboard.

The Rockets hold Regina's first round pick in the upcoming bantam draft as part of the deal that sent Colton Dach to Seattle last season.

The Pats will miss the playoffs guaranteeing the Rockets a top six lottery pick in the draft and a shot at a potential generational talent in defenceman Nolan Dupont.

Dupont has been granted exceptional status by the WHL meaning he will be allowed to play at 15.

With the lottery, the more balls in the hopper, the better your chance of getting that coveted first overall pick.

As it sits today the Pats 20th in the 22 team league with only Tri-City and Kamloops in arrears.

Regina, with 50 points is three better than Tri-City and four up on Kamloops. All three have three games remaining in their season.