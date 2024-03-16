Everett Silvertips doubled the Kelowna Rockets 4-2 Saturday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Everett Silvertips showed why they are one of the top teams in the Canadian Hockey League.

The Silvertips, ranked seventh nationally got the lead then choked off any thoughts the Kelowna Rockets had of making a comeback in a clinical 4-2 victory Saturday at Prospera Place in what could be a first round playoff preview.

With the game tied 2-2 late in the second Julius Miettinen converted a cross-crease pass on a down-low two-on-one then, just 19 seconds into the third Eric Jamieson sent a wrist shot from the blueline that seemed to beat a screened Jari Kykkanen to double the lead.

They clamped in down the rest of the way allowing the Rockets just four harmless shots the rest of the way.

"They shut it down. They are real tenacious, they're heavy on their sticks, they don't give you much and they're simple," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette.

"They don't try to force anything to try and over complicate things. They make you want to come all the way through them, 200 feet, and they did a hell of a job for it."

The Rockets hung with the Silvertips at least on the scoreboard for the first 40 minutes.

Gabriel Szturc with his 31st with a backdoor one-timer on a Kelowna power play and Caden Price with a nifty backhand deke in close with the teams playing four-on-four scored for the Rockets, erasing deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 in the process.

"We played much better than last night for sure (6-2 loss in Everett) but they're just a team that doesn't quit.

"To give up one late in the second period which was obviously a back breaker then one early in the third...but we had some looks.

"They are a team that does a lot of really good things, little details very well."

Mallette says he told the players after the game the Everett team is where they hope to get to in terms of style of play.

Szturc also had an assist to go along with his goal giving him a career best 80 points.

It also marked the first time in more than two decades three Rockets have reached the 80 point plateau in the same season.

Szturc with 80 is joined by Andrew Cristall with 107 and Tij Iginla with 83.

The last time it was done was 2002-2003 when Jesse Schultz (104), Keil McLeod (90) and Tyler Mosienko (83) all reached the milestone.

The Rockets close out the regular season with a home-and-home with the Vancouver Giants that sill decide fifth, sixth and seventh in the Western Conference.

The teams play Friday in Langley then close out the regular season Saturday back at Prospera Place.

They presently sit sixth in the conference, three behind Wenatchee, one in back of Vancouver and two up on seventh place Victoria.

If Kelowna can win out they would finish no worse than fifth.

